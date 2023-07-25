All you need to know about the first-day squabbles on 'BBNaija All Stars'

After opening night and the first day, the housemates have had enough time to get into some squabbles.

Here’s all you need to know about the first beefs we have seen so far:

Frodd, Seyi and Venita

The black envelope game births the first misunderstanding in the house between Frodd, Seyi and Venita. Frodd and Seyi arguably found the second black envelope at the same time, and they had argued a bit with it before Seyi let it go.

However, Venita took it personally to question Frodd's decision to apologise to Seyi, describing it as a guilty conscience. Things quickly took a funny turn when they found out the black envelope didn't contain the immunity, they had hoped it would.

But the matter didn't seem to rest out even after the blank revelation as Venita and Frodd got into a shouting contest trying to clarify themselves as to the situation that occurred and why Frodd was apologizing about it.

Things simmered down after they both clarified their stance and other housemates soon realized there was no beef going on. But could this be the end or is this just the beginning of the drama between Frodd and Venita?

We recall Venita's words during the last day of her previous season when she expressed her and Frodd's relationship as being an oil and water situation and made intentions to bring drama during the opening night of this season.

Adekunle and Mercy

Both Mercy and Adekunle won some immunity during yesterday's games which soon led to some drama between the two.

Their first disagreement happened late into the night when Mercy disagreed with Adekunle's method of going about the wager task they had been given. She went on to say that Adekunle would probably lose his first wager as the Head of House based on his relaxed method of leading the house before walking out.

Adekunle, on the other hand, expressed his displeasure to the housemates about Mercy's walking out on him, explaining that he wanted to wait until the next day before they commenced discussion on the wager because he noticed everyone was visibly tired from the day's task.

However, the two seemed to have hugged it out in the morning Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after the task brief meeting session.