Here are the 10 things Davido can't live without

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Can you guess the things on this list?

How many out of Davido's essentials did you guess? [Instagram/Davido]
In a new interview with British GQ he shares the items that he can't live without. See them below:

You might have guessed it. One thing this superstar just can't live without is his collection of expensive jewellery. From his Rolex and Patek watches, to his custom made statement-making neck pieces, his jewellery pieces are personal effects you'd never see him without.

Davido's Timeless pendant worth around a whopping ₦577 million.
Davido just can't go through life without having popcorn, especially when watching movies. His love for popcorn dates back to his childhood, where his Aunt Christine used to make delicious popcorn in different varieties for him and his cousins whenever they watched movies.

On Davido's list of things he cannot live without is his Holy Bible. More specifically his online Bible on his tablet, so he takes it with him everywhere he goes. And not just the Bible, but also an app for daily hymns that he uses each day.

OBO is quite the sneakerhead, so it comes as no surprise that he can't do without his sneakers. Did you know that he has about 50 plain white sneakers in his vast collection? The singer recently collaborated with sports wear company Puma to release unique footwear, and during this interview with British GQ, he stated that the Nigerian flag colours was his inspiration behind the colour choices of green and white.

Afrobeats megastar and brand ambassador Davido modelling for the PUMA brand
He calls them "hater blockers" and he always has a pair on him. Davido is known for having stylish sunglasses, so it's only fitting that he has these on the list. And he wears them everywhere, even at weddings or business meetings.

Note the glasses?
That's right, the OBO himself has got to have a wad of cash on him. Like everyone else, Davido prefers to have cash in hand when he steps out in case he wants to get some food or do some last minute shopping. He made it clear that a lot of the time, the money he carries around is not just for himself, but to help others.

You can't take the "music" out of of this "musician" because everywhere he goes, his headphones follow. Davido loves to listen to music on the go. He also keeps his headphones with him just in case he needs to work on-the-go too. And like everyone else, he loves to unwind while listening to smooth tunes just to ease up the tension a little.

"This should be a basic essential, it's not about what you like," says this singer. One thing he makes sure to take everywhere he goes is his toiletry bag consisting of his favourite colognes or perfumes, a face towel and other things. He loves feeling fresh and smelling fresh too so he switches up his scents on occasion.

Davido is a sucker for a good drink, especially for stress relief. Therefore he always has a bottle of Martel with him wherever he goes. His go-too drink is what he calls a "sidecar" which is essentially two shots of Martel, lime juice and and orange peel too, and it works like magic for him.

