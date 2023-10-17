Halle Bailey fuels pregnancy rumours after she's spotted with a 'baby bump'

In a series of pictures taken by The Shade Room on October 16, 2023, the actress was seen walking with her rapper boyfriend, DDG. Though she wore oversized tracks and a grey hoodie, what looked like a bulging baby bump was easy to spot as she walked along the streets of Santa Monica.

It was also noticed that Bailey had a band-aid on her arm, which led to speculations that she was on her way from a doctor's appointment.

The speculations started in August with the emergence of a video clip of Halle and her older sister, Chloe, attending Beyonce's Renaissance concert. In the clip, the Little Mermaid actress "looked more bloated than usual" despite wearing a loose pink gown. In more pictures from the event, social media users couldn't help but notice her little bump.

In another particularly convincing clip from DDG's live session, Halle was spotted walking at the side of his home, with a very noticeable bump as well, while doing what social media users called "the pregnant walk/waddle."

While the actress trended on Twitter at the time, her older sister took to her Instagram to warn everyone to keep Halle's name out of their mouths. She said, "Y’'ll better keep my sister's name out your mouth, Thank you. Amen, hallelujah. Bout to get me riled the hell up."

