Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar wants the penises of any man who is found guilty of raping a woman to be cut off.

According to the movie star in a post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 2020, rapists are a menace to the society hence the need to have their penises chopped off.

"The more we fight against rape and injustice is the more this evil act is on the rise. Protect your environment. Protect other people’s kids. Don’t say what’s my own," she wrote.

"So many love to say that. Cut the penis off. Rapists are a menace. To the society#saynotorape#humanityfirst #ambhalimabubakar."

Abubakar's statement is coming barely 24 hours after she had dragged a particular group of men who are notorious for cheating on their partners.

Halima Abubakar is a Nollywood actress who was born in Kano but is originally from Kogi state.[Instagram/HalimaAbubakar]

The actress advised women to end such relationships as those men are interested in dating men.