Top 10 most popular songs by Moses Bliss

1. "Too Faithful"

"Too Faithful" is arguably Moses Bliss's magnum opus, a song that has become an anthem of God's unwavering faithfulness. Its soothing melody paired with powerful lyrics reassures listeners of God's constant presence and reliability, making it a favorite among fans and a staple in worship sessions worldwide.

2. "Bigger Everyday"

This uplifting track motivates and encourages listeners to envision and strive for a life of growth and prosperity, grounded in faith. Its catchy tune and inspiring message have resonated with many, turning it into a viral sensation across various platforms.

3. "You I Live For"

Featuring a heartfelt dedication to divine service and worship, "You I Live For" reflects Bliss's total surrender to God's will. This song is a beautiful expression of devotion, showcasing his deep spiritual connection and commitment to living for Christ.

4. "In Your Hands"

"In Your Hands" is a moving ballad that speaks to the trust and safety found in God's care. Its gentle melody and tender lyrics provide comfort and reassurance, highlighting Bliss's ability to touch hearts deeply.

5. "I Prepare"

"I Prepare" is a call to spiritual readiness, emphasizing the importance of preparing one's heart and soul for God. This song combines Bliss's signature musical style with a powerful message, inspiring listeners to seek a deeper relationship with the divine.

6. "Taking Care"

Celebrating God's protective and nurturing nature, "Taking Care" is a testament to Bliss's gratitude for divine providence. Its upbeat rhythm and joyful lyrics have made it a popular choice for both personal reflection and communal worship.

7. "Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus"

A song of hope and faith in God's miraculous power, "Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus" showcases Bliss's dynamic vocal range and emotional depth. It serves as a reminder of the miracles that faith in God can bring into our lives.

8. "Count On Me"

"Count On Me" offers a pledge of commitment to God's service, reflecting Bliss's dedication to being a faithful servant. Its sincerity and simplicity resonate with listeners, reinforcing the artist's role as a messenger of faith.

9. "Perfection" (feat. Festizie)

In collaboration with Festizie, "Perfection" is a vibrant track that speaks to the completeness found in God. Its lively tempo and engaging lyrics encourage listeners to embrace their divine identity and walk in God's perfect plan.

10. "You Are Great"

"You Are Great" rounds out the list as a reflective piece on the divine guidance and illumination that God provides. It's a musical reminder of how faith can lead us from darkness into light, showcasing Bliss's knack for crafting songs that inspire spiritual introspection and growth.