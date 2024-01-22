ADVERTISEMENT
5 dating hacks from Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's engagement

Temi Iwalaiye

For those interested in getting married, here are some easy hacks we learned from Moses Bliss’ engagement.

Dating hacks from Moses' Bliss engagement

The pressure on single people is only getting worse. For those who are single, you might need to take the theme of this year, ‘no gree for anyone’ more seriously than other people’.

Their beautiful love story has some important lessons on finding ‘The One”.

Remember, you attract what you embody. Cultivate the qualities you desire in a partner and the right person will be drawn to your authentic self. If you are a party-going free spirit, then you should marry a party-going free spirit.

Moses Bliss was probably attracted to her because she was a modest and beautiful woman, and as a gospel minister, that was what he was looking for.

Many couples have met through social media. Don’t let overmaturity stop you from posting pictures and videos of yourself. Social media can be a bridge to love. Just like Wiseborn's dance video caught Bliss' attention, your online presence can spark meaningful connections.

While online presence is important, maintain a balance. Posting revealing pictures might not attract the right kind of partner. Focus on showcasing your passions, talents, and interests. Remember, quality over quantity—thoughtful content is more attractive than constant oversharing. Going under every post to type “vawulence” or “let him cook” is not an attractive look. Use social media with moderation.

Imagine she was online, just typing “craving shawarma." The fact that she was a lawyer or studying to become one was something Moses Bliss certainly found attractive. Be like Wiseborn, pursuing your dreams and goals with passion. An independent and ambitious partner is an attractive one. Show the world you're building a fulfilling life, and the right person will want to join the journey.

A saying goes, “Can I ask for a favour? dey spoil relationship wey just start.” So, try to make your partner’s life as easy as possible. Think of what they need and what will make them happy, and do not focus on what you can get from them.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

