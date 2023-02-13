ADVERTISEMENT
'God don butter my bread'- DJ Cuppy's fiancé, Taylor praises his woman

Babatunde Lawal

Cuppy's relationship with Taylor has been goofy and fun to keep up with.

Inside Dj Cuppy's fun night out with boyfriend Ryan Taylor
Inside Dj Cuppy's fun night out with boyfriend Ryan Taylor

British boxer and YouTuber Ryan Taylor has expressed how he feels about his engagement to billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy.

The British boxer expressed his joy while reacting to Cuppy's posts.

DJ Cuppy took to Instagram to share photos and videos from her night out with her fiancé, and he reacted to the post.

"No filter because happiness is my new favourite makeup," she captioned the post.

"God don butter my bread ooo," Ryan replied in pidgin, a Nigerian expression that loosely translates to "God has answered my prayers."

In response, DJ Cuppy jokingly quizzed if he meant the popular "Agege bread." She wrote, "Agege bread, Abi?"

The Disc Jockey got engaged to her boyfriend on November 19, 2022.

The report came following the release of a video in which the DJ was seen getting a ring from her partner.

After getting the ring, the duo shared a kiss to the rhythmic dictates of Bruno Mars' 'Marry You.'

