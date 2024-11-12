Georgina Ibeh calls out actors' unprofessional demands in movie casting

On November 12, 2024, Ibeh angrily took to Instagram and detailed her experience of actors imposing casting demands before agreeing to work on her projects.

She explained, "This has been happening but recently I'd call an actor for a job and the next thing they ask me after negotiation and payment is 'Who is in the movie?' Okay, this is normal; we all do it; we want to know which actor is in the movie so we can vibe with them and all that."

ADVERTISEMENT

"But some people would go as far as suggesting cast that should be in the movie you're paying them to act in. The person would now tell you that they'd only act in your movie if you use the person they suggested. Ah ah," she added in exasperation.

Ibeh expressed disbelief over actors attempting to dictate casting choices on her films, even referring to an incident where she had to contact an upcoming actress’s management to discuss terms, only to be asked about the rest of the cast lineup.

She asked, "So if I don't use the particular person that you want, you won't act in the movie? This has been happening a lot and maybe I'm a bit old-school but I've tolerated so much in this movie-producing business."