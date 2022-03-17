RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Genevieve Nnaji shares disturbing post on Instagram

Odion Okonofua

The movie star shares quotes from the Quran on Instagram.

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]
Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

Nollywood screen goddess Genevieve Nnaji has shared what many have described as a disturbing post.

The movie star shared the post via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

She also shared a Muslim prayer mat and the Quran, then quoted a text from the Quran.

"This (dunya) is not real. It's just a dream," her post continues.

It didn't end there as text from the Quran is then shared in the video.

"Every soul will taste death. Pray before you are prayed upon."

The Instagram Story post is coming days after she shared a post on her Instagram page about mental and physical health.

“Mental health is more spiritual than it is physical. Rededicate your life to the God you serve. Get rebaptised.”

Nnaji is an actress to be reckoned with in the African movie industry.

Nollywood icon Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]
Nollywood icon Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji] Pulse Nigeria

Born on May 3, 1979, the delectable actress is also a producer and director.

She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actor to win the award.

A few years later, in 2011, she was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contributions to Nollywood.

Odion Okonofua

