Nollywood actor Gbenro Ajibade has celebrated his ex-wife, Osas Ighodaro on her birthday.

The movie star took to his Instagram stories on Monday, October 26, 2020, where he wished his ex-wife and mother of his daughter a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday mama!!! Blessings always," he wrote.

Gbenro's message to Osas on her birthday [Instagram/GbenroAjibade]

Ighodaro and Ajibade were one of the most admired celebrity couples in the country at some point.

The two had a fairy tale wedding in 2015 that was attended by everyone in the entertainment world.

Their wedding was so huge that it was televised live on one of the biggest cable TV channels in the country.

Gbenro And Osas at their famous wedding ceremony

Few years into the wedding, speculations of cracks began to filter the air.

Ighodaro took down his name from her Instagram profile which was followed by a little social media drama.

In 2019, Ajibade confirmed that he had divorced Ighodaro, putting to sleep the confusion about their marital status.

They have a daughter together.