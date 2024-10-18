RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former One Direction members pay tribute to late bandmate Liam Payne

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Liam Payne died after falling off the third floor of a hotel he was lodged in in Argentina on Wednesday.

Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Harry Styles made up One Direction.Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
On October 18, 2024, Naill Horan took to Instagram to pen his feelings regarding Liam's death, writing, "I’m absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn’t feel real. Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel -nappy and secure. All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness."

Singer Zayn Malik also made a post celebrating the life and legacy of his friend, "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there were so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.

"When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved. Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no fucks about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times," he concluded.

Harry Styles wrote, " I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing. His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it. Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend. My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did. - Harry"

Loius Tomlinson wrote in part, "I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band. Speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life."

He concluded, "I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was."

