Former One Direction member Liam Payne dies after falling off hotel 3rd floor

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It is a sad, sad, day for One Direction and Liam's fans.

Former One Direction star the late Liam Payne was 31 years old
Former One Direction star the late Liam Payne was 31 years old

The singer tragically died on October 16, 2024, at a hotel on Costa Rica Street in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina, according to a statement from police provided to CNN.

The police were dispatched to the hotel after receiving a call about an aggressive man who was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol; however, the police did not identify that person as Payne.

The police and ambulance sealed off the scene at the hotel [TMZ]
The police and ambulance sealed off the scene at the hotel [TMZ]
According to TMZ, the singer was acting erratic in the hotel lobby before his passing; he smashed his laptop and had to be carried back to his room.

The outlet further reveals that the singer and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy arrived in Argentina on September 30, posting several social media posts together showing them having fun on vacation. Cassidy then left Argentina on the 14th, leaving Payne behind, who then checked into the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

Payne had also attended his former bandmate Naill Horan's concert earlier in the month, and the 1D bandmates reunited at the show, taking pictures together.

The singer was best known as a member of the very famous boyband One Direction. The band, which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Horan, first formed in 2010 after each member appeared on the UK version of reality competition show The X Factor.

One Direction in 2014.Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
One Direction in 2014.Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
He had been open about past struggles with substance abuse, celebrated his sixth month of sobriety in 2023, and had a tour planned.

May he rest in perfect peace.

