Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola has denied the rumours spreading around of her untimely death.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, March 9, 2020, where she shared a video to buttress her point.

In the video, Daramola cursed those spreading the rumours around that she had died.

"Hi guys, how are you all doing. I don't know where people are getting the impression that I have died. I don't know who died o. It is my enemies that will die. It is their family and everybody that wishes me death that will die.

"I Foluke Daramola is not dead. I am living to the glory of God. So whoever is telling you such gist, just tell them to get the f**k off because there is nothing like that and whoever is carrying such stupid gist should be sued...they should stop it immediately. I am hale and healthy, I am alive," she said.

A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Daramola started her acting career in 1998, in a series titled 'Palace'.

Foluke Daramola is married to Kayode Salako. [Instagram/FolukeDaramolaSalako]

She was nominated for Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2013.

Foluke is married to Kayode Salako.