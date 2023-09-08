ADVERTISEMENT
Fixing my teeth with crowns cost $9000 - BBNaija's Neo Akpofure

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

A fitting cost for a dazzling smile, which seems fair enough.

Neo's sparkling teeth cost him $9000 [Instagram/Neo_akpofure]
Neo's sparkling teeth cost him $9000 [Instagram/Neo_akpofure]

The reality star shared this while in deep conversation with his fellow housemates, Doyin, Mercy Eke, Ceec and Pere. The housemates discussed the large amounts of money they spent on their dental augmentations and procedures abroad.

“They gave me the option to fix just that damaged one on top. My teeth didn’t cost 4000 dollars; it’s more than 9000 dollars, I had 10 up and 10 down," he said.

Pere chimed in, stating that he had planned to have his teeth fixed in the United States but the procedure was too costly as they were charging $40,000. Instead, he had the augmentation done in Turkey. He also added that he and Neo have Zirconia crowns, not the popular and more expensive veneers.

Neo and Pere aren't the only people to spend good money on their smiles as the former BBNaija housemate Tacha has also done the same. She made this revelation during an interview with Caramel Plug on Cool FM, noting that she spent $30,000 on her teeth. According to the reality star, she had her teeth fixed while in the United Arab Emirates.

The luxurious lifestyles of celebrities can't be spoken of without mentioning the Omo Baba Olowo himself. Davido had his teeth whitened for a huge sum of $60,000 in 2023, which is equivalent to ₦‎45 million in today's economy.

BBNaija star Nengi also admitted to having veneers fixed while on the Shine Ya eye season of the show. She was known for her white and dazzling smile while on the reality show. International superstar Burna Boy also had his teeth fixed and is well known for his dashing smile. He disclosed that his sparkly teeth had been adorned with diamonds and not gems.

