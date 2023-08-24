ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Tolanibaj refuses to end ship with Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Ships in the house are faced with human storms this time.

Neo and Tolanibaj battle breakup issues on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija/neo-akpofure]
Neo and Tolanibaj battle breakup issues on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija/neo-akpofure]

Recommended articles

The duo discussed their relationship in the All Stars house. Neo expressed frustrations as regards the ship, explaining that it was becoming overwhelming to keep up with. He said, "It is getting too much... I no wan do too much. Even me self I dey do like say I no wan ship but I dey ship".

But the feeling of separation wasn't mutual for Tolanibaj, who isn't interested in ending what they have. In her words, "You see this thing you want to quit, I'm not quitting it o. You can quit it on your side".

She also expressed confidence about their relationship and implored him to see the current situation as something that will pass. She said, " I think this is one of the many or few obstacles that we are going to walk on".

ADVERTISEMENT

This attempt to break up comes after loads of drama between them and other BBNaija All Stars either individually or as a duo. But a recent one that seemed to break the ice for both of them was the argument between Tolanibaj and Ilebaye on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Neo scolded Tolanibaj for confronting Ilebaye about respecting their relationship boundaries. He had also voiced out feeling disrespected by the ordeal, but it wasn't the first time Tolanibaj was doing something of this sort. She has had several clashes with Ilebaye on the same issue.

However, Tolanibaj and Neo made up quite quickly as they were seen kissing and hugging after the conversation. It is safe to say that the break-up fire is off for now but the two keep painting a facade in front of other housemates that they weren't an actual couple.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw wants the NYSC program to be scrapped

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw wants the NYSC program to be scrapped

Chike continues Pop exploration 1 year after 'The Brother's Keeper'

Chike continues Pop exploration 1 year after 'The Brother's Keeper'

Tolanibaj refuses to end ship with Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Tolanibaj refuses to end ship with Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

I really wanted to be a superhero when I was a child - Burna Boy

I really wanted to be a superhero when I was a child - Burna Boy

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes Spotify's global Songs of Summer 2023 list

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes Spotify's global Songs of Summer 2023 list

'The Black Book' is coming to Netflix in September

'The Black Book' is coming to Netflix in September

Nollywood heist movie 'Charlie And The Boys' lands official release date

Nollywood heist movie 'Charlie And The Boys' lands official release date

Kiddwaya is confident his relationship will survive after kissing Mercy Eke

Kiddwaya is confident his relationship will survive after kissing Mercy Eke

Netflix set to explore South Africa's young adult scene with 'Miseducation'

Netflix set to explore South Africa's young adult scene with 'Miseducation'

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some housemates are still in the dark about last night's drama on BBNaija All Stars. [Website/Africa Magic]

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ike and Soma have been issued a strike on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Ike and Soma receive strikes for messing with Ilebaye and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Twitter/BBNaija]

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Orisa hits ₦100 million at the Nigerian box office. [Instagram/odunomoadekola]

'Orisa' breaks records, crosses ₦100 million at Nigerian box office