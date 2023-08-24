Tolanibaj refuses to end ship with Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The duo discussed their relationship in the All Stars house. Neo expressed frustrations as regards the ship, explaining that it was becoming overwhelming to keep up with. He said, "It is getting too much... I no wan do too much. Even me self I dey do like say I no wan ship but I dey ship".

But the feeling of separation wasn't mutual for Tolanibaj, who isn't interested in ending what they have. In her words, "You see this thing you want to quit, I'm not quitting it o. You can quit it on your side".

She also expressed confidence about their relationship and implored him to see the current situation as something that will pass. She said, " I think this is one of the many or few obstacles that we are going to walk on".

ADVERTISEMENT

This attempt to break up comes after loads of drama between them and other BBNaija All Stars either individually or as a duo. But a recent one that seemed to break the ice for both of them was the argument between Tolanibaj and Ilebaye on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Neo scolded Tolanibaj for confronting Ilebaye about respecting their relationship boundaries. He had also voiced out feeling disrespected by the ordeal, but it wasn't the first time Tolanibaj was doing something of this sort. She has had several clashes with Ilebaye on the same issue.