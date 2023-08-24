Tolanibaj refuses to end ship with Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'
Ships in the house are faced with human storms this time.
Recommended articles
The duo discussed their relationship in the All Stars house. Neo expressed frustrations as regards the ship, explaining that it was becoming overwhelming to keep up with. He said, "It is getting too much... I no wan do too much. Even me self I dey do like say I no wan ship but I dey ship".
But the feeling of separation wasn't mutual for Tolanibaj, who isn't interested in ending what they have. In her words, "You see this thing you want to quit, I'm not quitting it o. You can quit it on your side".
She also expressed confidence about their relationship and implored him to see the current situation as something that will pass. She said, " I think this is one of the many or few obstacles that we are going to walk on".
This attempt to break up comes after loads of drama between them and other BBNaija All Stars either individually or as a duo. But a recent one that seemed to break the ice for both of them was the argument between Tolanibaj and Ilebaye on Monday, August 22, 2022.
Neo scolded Tolanibaj for confronting Ilebaye about respecting their relationship boundaries. He had also voiced out feeling disrespected by the ordeal, but it wasn't the first time Tolanibaj was doing something of this sort. She has had several clashes with Ilebaye on the same issue.
However, Tolanibaj and Neo made up quite quickly as they were seen kissing and hugging after the conversation. It is safe to say that the break-up fire is off for now but the two keep painting a facade in front of other housemates that they weren't an actual couple.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng