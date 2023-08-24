They are so far off - Burna Boy on reports that he is worth $22 million

Appearing as a celebrity guest on Complex, the singer was asked about his net worth noting that a quick Google search places it at $22 million. After hearing the estimated figure, he laughed heartily for a minute before stating that he did not want to talk about it.

When probed further he said, "I prefer them to think that, I like that but they're way off."

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling it a blessing, Burna also expressed his pride in being able to provide for his family. Referring to his soon-to-be released album, he noted that he always knew that he would buy a house for his mother.

In his words, “It’s great man, it’s a blessing. It’s nothing short of a blessing. I always told my mum while growing up as a kid that I would buy her a house and a car someday. Another ‘I Told Them’ moment.”

He did, however, note that his mother has not yet chosen a house that she wants to live in. According to him, this is because, like him, she is very busy on tour and likes the job more than he does.

The singer was actually comically stunned by the amount of information his interviewer knew so much about him, and his upbringing, stating that he would lowkey prefer it if there were no new questions.

See the full interview below: