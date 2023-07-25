ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Tacha says she spent $30,000 on her teeth

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Tacha has opened up about her surgeries.

BBNaija's Tacha says she spent $30,000 on her teeth


Speaking on the Big Friday show podcast on Cool FM, she said that she spent about $30,000 to fix her teeth while in the United Arab Emirates.

In her words, "I just did arm surgery. I kind of like took off fat. And then I fixed my teeth too. They were just like the only two procedures I did. $10k in my mouth. No, wait, it's actually $30k. I'm mixing it up."

Tacha also disclosed that she had surgery done on her arms in Dubai last year. Contrary to popular belief she had her body done, she said she only had fat removed from her arms.

She said, "Yeah, I actually did do a surgery in Dubai but it was for my arms. I was in a hospital in Dubai but it wasn't for my ass because you would not go and fix your bum and you would be able to sit and make TikTok videos."

She alleges that she never had surgery done on her body {Instagram/tacha}
She alleges that she never had surgery done on her body {Instagram/tacha} Pulse Nigeria

The reality star went on to describe the period when the news that she had her body done spread and how her fans believed it despite the fact that she clarified that she did not.

Speaking to Caramel Plug, she added, "You know the fans if there is something they want to believe, if you like; be showing them the truth, they won't believe it And that is okay. Do you get what I mean? No be broke people dey do body na. So, if you said I've done it, that's cool....listen if I fixed my body it's not even your business, there's absolutely nothing you can even do about it if it's something I decide to do."

See the full interview below:

