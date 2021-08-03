Fetty Wap cries over the loss of daughter in emotional video

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, where he eulogised his late four-year-old daughter.

"Hey mini me (My Twin) ♥️🦋 …. “ I love you to the moon and back forever and ever best friend," he captioned her photo.

The rapper also went live on Instagram where he released an emotional video.

“She’s good. My baby’s happy now. That’s my little twin right there," he said holding a photo of his daughter.

The rapper's baby mama broke the news of their daughter's passing away over the weekend.

Lauren was one of Fetty Wap’s six children.