Fetty Wap cries over the loss of daughter in emotional video

The rapper describes his later daughter as his twin and 'mini me.'

American rapper Fetty Wap has broken his silence over the demise of his daughter, Lauren Maxwell.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, where he eulogised his late four-year-old daughter.

"Hey mini me (My Twin) ♥️🦋 …. “ I love you to the moon and back forever and ever best friend," he captioned her photo.

The rapper also went live on Instagram where he released an emotional video.

“She’s good. My baby’s happy now. That’s my little twin right there," he said holding a photo of his daughter.

Fetty Wap gets emotional after the passing of his daughter 🦋😢

The rapper's baby mama broke the news of their daughter's passing away over the weekend.

Lauren was one of Fetty Wap’s six children.

It was not immediately clear exactly when and how the little girl died.

