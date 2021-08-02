RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren has died

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Lauren was one of Fetty Wap’s six children.

American rapper Fetty Wap [Instagram/FettyWap]

American rapper Fetty Wap has lost his four-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell.

Recommended articles

The music star's baby mama took to her Instagram page on Saturday, July 31, 2021, where she announced the sad news.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” she wrote.

www.instagram.com

"If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."

Lauren was one of Fetty Wap’s six children.

It was not immediately clear exactly when and how the little girl died.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Don't borrow money to do a big wedding and be in debt after - Yul Edochie advises

Actress Somkele Idhalama and hubby welcome 2nd child

Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren has died

'Help me beg my oga not to sack me' - Davido's aide Israel DMW cries out

BBNaija 2021: Boma wins HOH, selects Jackie B as deputy

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney, Yerins, Beatrice, Niyi & Yousef are up for eviction

Moelogo is mature, direct and rounded on ‘I THEEP’ [Pulse EP Review]

Bodies of Influence: Mercy Eke to star alongside Dillish Mathews, Wema Sepatu in new feature film

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Omah Lay’s 'Understand' returns to No. 1