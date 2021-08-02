Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren has died

American rapper Fetty Wap has lost his four-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell.
Lauren was one of Fetty Wap’s six children.
The music star's baby mama took to her Instagram page on Saturday, July 31, 2021, where she announced the sad news.
"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” she wrote.
"If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."
It was not immediately clear exactly when and how the little girl died.
