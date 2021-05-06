RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Our family does not align with any political party in Nigeria or beyond' - Femi Kuti says as he warns APC

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kuti describes such action as an "infringement and disregard of their legal rights".

Femi Kuti [Instagram/FemiKuti]

Nigerian music icon Femi Kuti has asked the ruling party, All Progressives Congress to desist from using his late father, Fela's name for their campaigns.

The music star gave the warning via his Twitter page on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, while reacting to the party's use of the Legendary Fela's name on some of its branded shirts.

"I have seen the tweet by @APCNigeria and confirm that use of Fela’s name on the T shirts bearing the name “JAGABAN” was never authorized. The family owns the trademark and the use constitutes an infringement and disregard of our legal rights. The user is advised to cease and desist," he tweeted.

"and also to immediately delete this tweet. The family does not align with any political party in Nigeria or beyond. We are carefully assessing the situation and failure to comply with this demand will leave us with no other option but to explore any legal options that are available to us."

This is not the first time Femi will be distancing himself and his family from the ruling party.

In 2020, the music star revealed how he turned down the offer of joining the party from the vice president of Nigeria, Yomi Osibanjo.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

