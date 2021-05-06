'Our family does not align with any political party in Nigeria or beyond' - Femi Kuti says as he warns APC

The music star gave the warning via his Twitter page on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, while reacting to the party's use of the Legendary Fela's name on some of its branded shirts.

"I have seen the tweet by @APCNigeria and confirm that use of Fela’s name on the T shirts bearing the name “JAGABAN” was never authorized. The family owns the trademark and the use constitutes an infringement and disregard of our legal rights. The user is advised to cease and desist," he tweeted.

"and also to immediately delete this tweet. The family does not align with any political party in Nigeria or beyond. We are carefully assessing the situation and failure to comply with this demand will leave us with no other option but to explore any legal options that are available to us."

This is not the first time Femi will be distancing himself and his family from the ruling party.