Nigerian music icon, Femi Kuti, says he turned down an offer to join the country's ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC) when he was approached by the vice president, Yemi Osibanjo.

The music star made this known via his Instagram and Twitter pages on Friday, September 4, 2020, where he corrected the notion that he was affiliated to a particular political party.

"I want to state for clarity and posterity my role in the Ojota protest. I was invited for what I and many believed was a genuine cause regarding the cost of fuel. As soon as I found out it was politically motivated I pulled out," he wrote.

Femi Kuti says he is not affiliated to any political party in the country [Instagram/FemiKuti]

"I got a lot of backlash at the time but stood my ground. For the record I have NEVER and will NEVER affiliate with any political party that I don’t feel has the genuine interest of the people of Nigeria at heart. Even when the VP approached me to join APC, I blatantly refused as I also refused to join PDP or any other political party."

Kuti's latest post might be connected to the clamour by many on social media for celebrities to lead a protest against the government over its recent perceived harsh economic decisions.

Professor Yemi Osibanjo, Vice President of Nigeria [Instagram/ProfYemiOsibanjo]

The federal government recently announced an increase in the price of fuel.

It had earlier increased the tariffs of electricity in the country.