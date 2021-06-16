Made Kuti goes shirtless as he celebrates girlfriend's birthday

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, where he shared the loved-up photos.

"Happy Birthday my Nedo ❤️ @__inedoye You are all the beauty glorifying adjectives and more... and yet somehow your mind and heart are even more beautiful than that. To an eternally lovable queen, O ku ojo ibi 🎉🎉," he captioned the photos.

Kuti's babe is Inedoye Adanne Onyenso, a model.

She is also a scriptwriter, actress and businesswoman.

The two have been together for a while now.

They can be described as one of those couples who are never to show each other off on social media.