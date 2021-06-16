Made Kuti goes shirtless as he celebrates girlfriend's birthday
Kuti celebrates his girlfriend on her 23rd birthday.
The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, where he shared the loved-up photos.
"Happy Birthday my Nedo ❤️ @__inedoye You are all the beauty glorifying adjectives and more... and yet somehow your mind and heart are even more beautiful than that. To an eternally lovable queen, O ku ojo ibi 🎉🎉," he captioned the photos.
Kuti's babe is Inedoye Adanne Onyenso, a model.
She is also a scriptwriter, actress and businesswoman.
The two have been together for a while now.
They can be described as one of those couples who are never to show each other off on social media.
Inedoye is 23-years-old.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng