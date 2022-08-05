RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Made Kuti drops new single ‘No More Wars’

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy nominee and Afrobeat singer, Mádé Kuti, has released a new single entitled ‘No more wars’. The single was released on Friday, 5th August 2022 as one of the offering off his forthcoming album.

Made Kuti
The single, was written and delivered by Mádé Kuti, and it was produced by GMK and Sodi Marciszewer, who worked on 6 records with Fela Kuti.

The song features an impressive vocal performance from the multi-instrumentalist, who preaches the need to embrace peace and re-awakening of true values during trying times.

‘No more wars’ is coming after the success of ‘For‘e’ward', Mádé Kuti’s first album that was jointly released alongside his father’s album and titled Legacy+.

Mádé Kuti’s new music draws from a deep well and understanding of the insecurity and global wars and the Afrobeat storytelling tradition to fuse soulful Afrobeat chords, horns and voices in creating a unique sound that will be a hit among young and older Nigerians and international audiences alike.

The song touch on the current insecurity rocking Nigeria as well as other nations around the world. Made intends to send a message to individuals, governments, and policy makers to drop their weapons and work towards a peaceful world.

No More Wars Song Art
‘No more wars’ was released on Friday, 5th August 2022 and it's available on all streaming platforms.

STREAM 'NO MORE WARS' HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi

