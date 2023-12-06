ADVERTISEMENT
Fans react as actor Bolanle Ninalowo steps out with Damilola Adegbite

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Is this a scene from a potential new movie or...?

Fans are speculating that maybe they're now a thing. [Instagram/iamnino_b]
Fans are speculating that maybe they're now a thing.

In a post made on December 6, 2023, Nino B stated that he is cutting out any negative energy and embracing love. In the posted video, Nino B gracefully guided Adegbite to what appeared to be a restaurant.

His caption reads, "That hateful energy - too pricy! Love don't cost a thang. #LovePeaceAndLightOnly. Maka #BOLDAMEE."

As one would expect, the post raked all sorts of reactions across social media, with many wondering if the two actors hit it off and were on to something. Some speculated it as a marketing ploy for a potential movie, especially since Adegbite did not post the video to her own page.

A fan's comment under Nino B's post [Instagram/iamnino_b]
A fan's comment under Nino B's post

On the other hand, some criticised the actor for 'moving on' so quickly. Other social media users came to his defense, stressing that he is a single man and is free to move on as he deems fit. With all the back and forth, the actor limited his comment section, however this is not the first time he as posted her on his page. He did so on Monday December 4, 2023 as well, which his fans have not forgotten.

Another comment under his post [Instagram/iamnino_b]
Another comment under his post

Nino B started September 2023 off on a shocking note when he announced that he and his wife, Bunmi Ninalowo had split up after 16 years of marriage. He acknowledged that the split was painful but necessary for the future.

"My wife & I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution. Please respect our privacy and pray for us during this process as we heal and move on with our independent lives while jointly taking care of what we love most, Our children! God bless all," he said at the time.

Following that, during an interview on TVC day time talkshow, Your View, he told the hosts that he's a lover and not a womanizer, so when he falls in love, he would definitely show her off.

See more reactions from fans below;

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

