Fans gift BBN S7 winner Phyna 5 million naira, luxury gift items

Phyna who recently took home a prize package valued at 100 million naira including 50 million naira cash was presented with a cheque, money tree, jewelries, and customized microphone amongst other luxury items.

Earlier this month, the leadership of Phynation put out a release on Twitter that called for donations in preparation for a big surprise for Phyna. The post drew reactions from users who questioned the reasoning behind donating money to someone who just won 50 million in cash.