RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fans gift BBN S7 winner Phyna 5 million naira, luxury gift items

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fans of Phyna, the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 under their umbrella tag of Phyna nation has donated a cheque of 5 million naira amongst other luxury gifts to her.

Phyna posing next to a money tree presented to her by Phynation
Phyna posing next to a money tree presented to her by Phynation

Details: Phyna's fans AKA Phynation have joined the list of fans who have presented luxury gifts to their favorite housemates after she was presented with a 5 million naira cheque alongside a selection of luxury items.

Read Also

Phyna who recently took home a prize package valued at 100 million naira including 50 million naira cash was presented with a cheque, money tree, jewelries, and customized microphone amongst other luxury items.

Earlier this month, the leadership of Phynation put out a release on Twitter that called for donations in preparation for a big surprise for Phyna. The post drew reactions from users who questioned the reasoning behind donating money to someone who just won 50 million in cash.

The gift items presented to Phyna by her fans show that the fundraising was in fact a success as they have outdone other fanbases in spoiling their favorite housemate.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NOSC revote for no Nigerian film to be submitted to Oscars

NOSC revote for no Nigerian film to be submitted to Oscars

Comedian Lasisi Elenu and wife welcome first child

Comedian Lasisi Elenu and wife welcome first child

Fans gift BBN S7 winner Phyna 5 million naira, luxury gift items

Fans gift BBN S7 winner Phyna 5 million naira, luxury gift items

Singing sensation Moliy drops new single 'Hard' feat. Moonchild Sanelly

Singing sensation Moliy drops new single 'Hard' feat. Moonchild Sanelly

Fans shocked as Ex BBN housemate Leo Da Silva preaches in Church

Fans shocked as Ex BBN housemate Leo Da Silva preaches in Church

Bella Shmurda previews new single ahead of album release

Bella Shmurda previews new single ahead of album release

Ooni of Ife set to marry 6th wife in 2 months

Ooni of Ife set to marry 6th wife in 2 months

AMAYO: If you don't go, you will never know [Pulse Interview]

AMAYO: If you don't go, you will never know [Pulse Interview]

Celebrated gospel artist, Buchi is raising a 2,022-person mass choir

Celebrated gospel artist, Buchi is raising a 2,022-person mass choir

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Davido, Zlatan attend Oba of Benin children’s party

Davido, Zlatan attend Oba of Benin children’s party

Ikenna Ogbonna, Late Abimbola Ogbonna

The family of Abimbola, late wife of celebrity car dealer IVD releases public statement on her death

Rico Swavey [Instagram]

BBNaija ex-housemates in tears at Rico Swavey's night of tribute

Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke addresses dating rumors with celebrity car dealer IVD