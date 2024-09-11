Fame can sometimes feel like a prison - Beyonce

Known for her impeccable standards and the high quality of her work, the singer addressed the weight of expectations during her recent interview with GQ Magazine for the October issue.

She was asked, "Is there a point where that reputation is a burden or even a prison? Do you ever feel personally overwhelmed by the weight of expectations set by the highs of your previous work?"

Beyonce responded, "I create at my own pace, on things that I hope will touch other people. I hope my work encourages people to look within themselves and come to terms with their own creativity, strength, and resilience. I focus on storytelling, growth, and quality. I’m not focused on perfectionism. I focus on evolution, innovation, and shifting perception."

ADVERTISEMENT

She stressed that her current projects, including the music for Cowboy Carter and other new endeavours, feel liberating rather than burdensome. The singer stated that the prison-like nature of fame is the reason why she stays out of the limelight sometimes.