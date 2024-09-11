ADVERTISEMENT
Fame can sometimes feel like a prison - Beyonce

She says that's the reason she oftentimes disappears from the public eye.

Beyonce states that making music does not feel like a burden to her [GQ Magazine]
Known for her impeccable standards and the high quality of her work, the singer addressed the weight of expectations during her recent interview with GQ Magazine for the October issue.

She was asked, "Is there a point where that reputation is a burden or even a prison? Do you ever feel personally overwhelmed by the weight of expectations set by the highs of your previous work?"

Beyonce responded, "I create at my own pace, on things that I hope will touch other people. I hope my work encourages people to look within themselves and come to terms with their own creativity, strength, and resilience. I focus on storytelling, growth, and quality. I’m not focused on perfectionism. I focus on evolution, innovation, and shifting perception."

She stressed that her current projects, including the music for Cowboy Carter and other new endeavours, feel liberating rather than burdensome. The singer stated that the prison-like nature of fame is the reason why she stays out of the limelight sometimes.

Beyonce explained, "Working on the music for Cowboy Carter and launching this exciting new project feel nothing like prison, nor a burden. In fact, I only work on what liberates me. It is fame that can at times feel like prison. So, when you don’t see me on red carpets, and when I disappear until I have art to share, that’s why."

