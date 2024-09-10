We have so much access - Beyonce opens up about maintaining her privacy

The Renaissance singer recently had a sit-down with GQ Magazine for their October cover story, discussing her music and her latest business endeavor: her line of whiskey. She also touched on the challenges of maintaining privacy in a world where information is constantly accessible and often unreliable.

"We live in a world of access," Beyonce stated.

Going on, she drew the contrast between the earlier era of technology when she needed call cards to talk to her husband and today’s technology, where people reach loved one's via video calls in seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

"We have access to so much information—some facts and some complete bullshit disguised as truth. Our children can FaceTime and see their friends at any given moment. My husband and I? We used calling cards and Skype when we were falling in love. I couldn’t afford the international hotel bills, so I literally would get international calling cards to call him," she continued.

"Just recently, I heard an AI song that sounded so much like me it scared me. It’s impossible to truly know what’s real and what’s not," she added.

Beyonce emphasised the importance of privacy and her commitment to keeping her personal life separate from her public persona.

She explained, "One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand. It’s very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family.

ADVERTISEMENT