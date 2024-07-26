ADVERTISEMENT
My background played a big part in my activism - Falz

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also clarifies that the 2020 ENDSARS movement was not the beginning of his activism.

Falz was a prominent figure during the 2020 ENDSARS protest [BBC]
The popular rapper guest starred in the recent episode of the Menisms Podcast. Falz explained that, contrary to popular opinion, his activism did not begin in 2020 during the youth-led ENDSARS Protest.

When asked about his activism, Falz responded, "It was definitely not the ENDSARS moment that made me start activism; it was way before that moment that I've been doing this. I won't lie, 100% of my background has played a huge part because this is what I grew up on."

Falz memorialised the struggles of Nigerians in his 'Johnny Johnny' music video
Falz, who grew up listening to the iconic singer Fela Kuti, attributed his activism to the musical records and the influence of his father, Femi Falana.

He explained, "Apart from the Fela records, my dad is someone who has been an activist for maybe over 40 years so having someone like that as a father, everywhere I went, someone had a story about what he did for them. So that level of selflessness, which was an example for me so early on, played a part in shaping me and who I became. That was always at the back of my mind so with everything I was doing with my record, I drew inspiration from everything around me."

Falz stressed that his activism was always part of him, "I've always been conscious and it's always been there, so it's not like I woke up one day. 2020 was a time when so much was happening that we needed to take a further step from just talking and we had to walk the walk. Of course, I was going to be in front because I had been talking the talk anyway."

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

