'It's not political' - Falz explains reason for #EndSARSMemorial protest at Lekki toll gate

On Tuesday, October 20, 2022, officers of the Nigeria Army shot at peaceful protesters, who gathered at Lekki tollgate in Lagos to protest against police brutality and bad governance.

The shooting allegedly led to the killing of many youths.

Speaking to Channels TV on Thursday, during a procession in honour of those who allegedly lost their lives two years ago, Falz said the government is denying that people were killed at the toll gate.

He said he joined the protest at the toll gate in remembrance of the people that were allegedly killed by Nigerian soldiers, adding that the protest is not political.

“Government dey try deny say e happen, but we will never let that happen,” Falz said in pidgin English.

“We no com cause trouble for here o, na our people wey dem kill October 20, 2020, na dem we come here con remember; that is why we are here.

“We no wan make anybody make this movement say na political anything. These coffins we dey here so, make we carry dem go tollgate, these coffins are very symbolic. Na here wey dem kill our people, so we go throw this coffin for them, na them get am,” he added in pidgin English as he led the protesters.

Earlier, Pulse reported that in a bid to disperse the youths who gathered at the toll gate, police operatives fired tear gas at the protesting youths.