Christmas came early for Funny Bone got a Mercedes Benz Coupe gift from music mogul, E-Money.

The unexpected gift came during a party held at the residence of E-Money. The party which was attended by friends and family of the music mogul saw different musicians perform, from Sammy Okposo to Duncan Mighty.

A major high point of the occasion was when it was announced that E-Money was gifting a Mercedes Benz Coupe to the comedian, FunnyBone. Funny Bone who could not hide his joy took to his Instagram page where he posted videos of the car.

Congratulations Funny Bone and we say thumbs up to E-Money! One major part synonymous with Christmas are gifts and so far some of your favourite celebrities have been presenting some really expensive gifts. A few days ago, Timaya got a car worth N4.5M for is record label signee, King Terry.

Check out early Christmas Ford Dodge car Timaya gifts record label signee

It's barely a few days to Christmas and some of your favourite celebrities like Timaya have already started giving out gifts like the car he bought for his label signee, King Perry.

The reggae dance-hall star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, where he posted a photo of his Christmas gift to King Perry which is a sleek Ford Dodge Charger 2013 model which goes for about N4.5M. He went on caption the photo with quote;

"Lil Christmas gift from CHULO @kingperryy ❤u BOY. STOOPID." This might be a little gift according to Timaya but this is one cute car that a lot of people will be wishing they had in their garage.