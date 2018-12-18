It's barely a few days to Christmas and some of your favourite celebrities like Timaya have already starting giving out gifts like the car he bought for his label signee, King Perry.

The reggae dance-hall star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, where he posted a photo of his Christmas gift to King Perry which is a sleek Ford Dodge Charger 2013 model which goes for about N4.5M. He went on caption the photo with quote;

"Lil Christmas gift from CHULO @kingperryy ❤u BOY. STOOPID." This might be a little gift according to Timaya but this is one cute car that a lot of people will be wishing they had in their garage.

Over the last few months, a number of celebrities have gifted cars to their loved ones which have become a trend. From Davido to Paul Okoye, AY and most recently Seyi Law the list of these celebrities showing much love to their loved ones keeps increasing.

Check out Lexus car Seyi Law gets for wife on birthday

Seyi Law joins the list of celebrities who have gotten expensive cars for their wives as he gifts his bae a Lexus sedan car. The comedian took his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, where he posted a photo and video of him presenting the car gift to an elated birthday girl!

"What is a birthday without a little surprise? I appreciate all you have done baby. We bless God for the new chapter. Happy Birthday to Mummy Tiwa. I love You," he captioned the video.

Check out Lexus SUV AY got for his wife on wedding anniversary [Video]

AY has gotten for his wife, a brand new Lexus SUV for his wife as part of the activities marking their wedding anniversary. The comedian shared a video of the SUV on his Instagram page on Friday, November 30, 2018. In his post, he said he was only copying Davido's style (we get the joke).

"@yomicasual if I nor copy @davidooficial style wetin I gain? Sometimes you can learn some things from the younger ones in your industry. So there is nothing with public reinsuring my PA @midas_interiors with another 'Assurance' on our 10th wedding anniversary," he wrote.