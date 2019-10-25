Duncan Mighty has appealed to the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha to take back the money he gave to him to record a song.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, October 25, 2019. According to him, he has been receiving death threats from different people since the former governor gave him money to record a song with one of his associates.

"Your Excellency Because you directly paid in public. While the job was going smoothly immediately after you paid. They said you sent them to bring back money to you," he captioned the post.

The former governor and his team are yet to release a statement but from all indications, Duncan Mighty is not ready to get into trouble with the associates of the politician.

On a lighter note, Duncan Mighty recently welcomed a child with his wife and he was pretty excited about it.

Duncan Mighty's wife gave birth to their third child a few months ago [Instagram/DuncanMighty]

The visibly excited father and music star who could not hide his joy took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, where he shared a video of himself celebrating the arrival of the newborn baby.

"MY WIFE HAS JUST GIVEN BIRTH. JOIN ME PRAISE GOD FOR ... SUCCEED REIGN MIGHTY .. MOTHER AND CHILD SAFE... GOD YOU ARE BIGGER THAN RELIGION YOU ARE YOU JESUS WENE MIGHTY...I WILL BOW FOR YOU ALONE ALL MY LIFE," he captioned the video.