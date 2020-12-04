Nigerian music star Duncan Mighty has accused his wife, Vivien of infidelity after a DNA test revealed that their daughter, Mitchell isn't his.

In another lengthy post shared via his Instagram page on Friday, December 4, 2020, the music star said a certain Mr Frank is the father of Mitchell.

"Mr FRANK is brights best friend whom is responsible for taking them to the highest and most powerful JuJu. FRANK and Bright are the fathers of Mitchell as DNA has proven me negative," he wrote.

"On the 24th of Nov 2015 five days after ICon was born i gifted vivian a car that night she accessed my phone and saw a N100m credit from the mallam I sold pounds to, she said to me what's the money for? I said am building a television station to make Portharcourt entertainment industry come alive, she hugged me and said you are just too humble."

He also revealed that his wife and her family members have been sponsoring and maintaining a shrine where they use for their diabolical activities for four years.

"11months later they went to the first juju house and spent 1m which was used to build a hidden shrine, the existence of this hidden shrine is to hide everything they're doing should in case anyone tries to find out spiritually the person will see another face and not theirs," he added.

"The most important thing is neutralize DUNCANS POWERS, Which requires Frank and bright to have sex with vivian, the mom will be responsible for buring the charm and Maria is responsible for feeding the shrine then in exactly 4yrs time DUNCAN will get sick and die."

Duncan Mighty and his wife, Vivian [Instagram/DuncanMighty]

"But GOD failed them as that attempt resulted to the pregnancy of MITCHELL. now the 4yrs has come to pass DUNCAN MIGHTY is still not a SAMSON all failed and the main reason am exposing this Evil is because Mitchell's life is in danger as they are planning to kill Mitchell for the truth not to prevail, #asamandontkeepyoursefempty If woman kill you even hellfire go reject you. # PHOTOSHOPED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SCANDAL CONFESSION COMING SOON."

Duncan Mighty's post is coming barely 24 hours after he dropped the bombshell about his wife's confession.

According to him, Vivien confessed to plans of killing him and taking over his properties.

He further alleged that he has the "confession" recorded and would release it to the public should she or her family members deny the allegations.

Mighty and Vivien have been married for five years and they have three children together.