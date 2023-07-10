ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Drake gets bombarded with bras thrown by female fans during performance

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Seems like the ladies at the concert were having a little too much fun.

Drake urges his fans to stop throwing their belongings on stage.
Drake urges his fans to stop throwing their belongings on stage.

Recommended articles

In a viral video, the Canadian rapper is seen swerving and dodging bras from his fans during the inaugural show of his 'It's All a Blur' tour.

Eventually, he stopped mid-performance to beg his fans to stop throwing their undies at the concert in Detroit.

This is what I need you to do, Detroit, I am so grateful. But please stop throwing bras at me", he said, laughing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This came after he had earlier encouraged his fans by saying, "Oh yeah, this is definitely how I like it right here", when the first set of ladies threw their undergarments on stage.

Picking up on that statement, his fans continued to throw their personal belongings on stage, and the singer continued to pick up after them until someone hurled a shoe his way.

This not what we wanna see, a big-ass shoe. This what I need you to do, Detroit, this what I need to you do, please, for me. I’m so grateful to be back in this building with you after all this time that we had to sit in the crib, right? Please stop throwing bras up here, I can’t — I feel like I’m on clean-up duty tonight… titty clean-up duty. This is cr*zy”, Drake then said to his concert attendees.

The hilarious video of the exchange between Drake and his fans has gone viral across social media platforms. The clip, posted by Daily Loud, received 6.8 million views in just a few hours of being posted.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drake gets bombarded with bras thrown by female fans during performance

Drake gets bombarded with bras thrown by female fans during performance

Harrysong recalls writing songs for ₦10,000 [Pulse Interview]

Harrysong recalls writing songs for ₦10,000 [Pulse Interview]

Asake copied my song for 'Joha' - Blackface

Asake copied my song for 'Joha' - Blackface

Veteran actor Jim Iyke opens up about his failed marriage

Veteran actor Jim Iyke opens up about his failed marriage

Since you are so perfect, cancel us as couple goals - 2face tells critics

Since you are so perfect, cancel us as couple goals - 2face tells critics

Davido takes 'Timeless Tour' to Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago

Davido takes 'Timeless Tour' to Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago

Celebrities show online love to veteran actor Agbako on 100th birthday

Celebrities show online love to veteran actor Agbako on 100th birthday

The superlative stagemanship of Adekunle Gold

The superlative stagemanship of Adekunle Gold

Dabota Lawson opens up about coping with her failed marriage

Dabota Lawson opens up about coping with her failed marriage

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

It turns out Jonny Drille found his lover a while ago [Instagram/DonJazzy]

Johnny Drille takes internet by storm after unveiling wife, secret wedding

Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amarachi are privately celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

Nigerian footballer Kanu Nwankwo and wife mark 20th wedding anniversary

Davido thanks his fans and supporters for the love shown to him [Instagram/Davido]

Davido speaks amid pregnancy allegations, thanks his fans

Teebillz declares his estranged wife Tiwa Savage as the female Greatest of all Time on Instagram.

Tiwa Savage is the GOAT, Teebillz shows support for ex-wife