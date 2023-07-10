Drake gets bombarded with bras thrown by female fans during performance
Seems like the ladies at the concert were having a little too much fun.
In a viral video, the Canadian rapper is seen swerving and dodging bras from his fans during the inaugural show of his 'It's All a Blur' tour.
Eventually, he stopped mid-performance to beg his fans to stop throwing their undies at the concert in Detroit.
“This is what I need you to do, Detroit, I am so grateful. But please stop throwing bras at me", he said, laughing.
This came after he had earlier encouraged his fans by saying, "Oh yeah, this is definitely how I like it right here", when the first set of ladies threw their undergarments on stage.
Picking up on that statement, his fans continued to throw their personal belongings on stage, and the singer continued to pick up after them until someone hurled a shoe his way.
“This not what we wanna see, a big-ass shoe. This what I need you to do, Detroit, this what I need to you do, please, for me. I’m so grateful to be back in this building with you after all this time that we had to sit in the crib, right? Please stop throwing bras up here, I can’t — I feel like I’m on clean-up duty tonight… titty clean-up duty. This is cr*zy”, Drake then said to his concert attendees.
The hilarious video of the exchange between Drake and his fans has gone viral across social media platforms. The clip, posted by Daily Loud, received 6.8 million views in just a few hours of being posted.
