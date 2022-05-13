RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don Jazzy's ex-wife reveals why their marriage crashed

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Don Jazzy got married to an Amrican model 18 years ago (Don Jazzy)
Don Jazzy got married to an Amrican model 18 years ago (Don Jazzy)

The United Kingdom-based model made this known during a chat with Nigerian radio station, Naija 107.2 FM.

Recommended articles

According to Jackson, music was the main reason their marriage didn't work out.

"He just needed to go and be himself and go and do his music. Music got in the way of the relationship. We were very young as well,” she said.

“If I were in the same situation now, it might have been very different.”

Jackson also revealed that age was also a factor in their failed marriage. According to her, they were too young as she got married just a week after her 22nd birthday.

The model said things changed after JJC Skillz discovered her husband.

It would be recalled that in 2021, Don Jazzy dropped his crashed marriage bombshell on social media.

Don Jazzy, who posted his wedding pictures to support his claim on Instagram said his marriage to Michelle crashed because he made music his priority.

The Mavin boss said he is still in love with my music and wouldn’t want to marry another and mess it up again with the same mistakes.

Don Jazzy (Instagram/Don Jazzy)
Don Jazzy (Instagram/Don Jazzy) Instagram

“For so long, everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well, the truth is almost 18 years ago, I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful," he wrote.

"I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then, me being so young and full of dreams, I went and messed it up cos I was giving all my time to my music."

Don Jazzy is a Nigerian music producer, record label owner and businessman.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 characters from 'Blood Sisters' that got fans buzzing

5 characters from 'Blood Sisters' that got fans buzzing

Don Jazzy's ex-wife reveals why their marriage crashed

Don Jazzy's ex-wife reveals why their marriage crashed

Meet Unstoppable DJ Nero - His journey so far, clubfoot campaign, music and more

Meet Unstoppable DJ Nero - His journey so far, clubfoot campaign, music and more

Mr Macaroni slams Atiku Abubakar for deleting tweet condemning mob attack in Sokoto State

Mr Macaroni slams Atiku Abubakar for deleting tweet condemning mob attack in Sokoto State

'Women are more intelligent and stronger than we men' - Majid Michel

'Women are more intelligent and stronger than we men' - Majid Michel

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Zinoleesky, Rema and others

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Zinoleesky, Rema and others

'Leave my a*s alone' - Adunni Ade calls out colleagues body-shaming her

'Leave my a*s alone' - Adunni Ade calls out colleagues body-shaming her

Nollywood actor Gbenga Richards is dead

Nollywood actor Gbenga Richards is dead

New 'Ile Owo' (House of Money) teaser debuts ahead of June release

New 'Ile Owo' (House of Money) teaser debuts ahead of June release

Trending

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Apostle Johnson Suleman and Stephanie Otobo [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman] [Instagram/StephanieOtobo]

Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence, speaks against polygamy

May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]

Diamond Platnumz in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shade at Burna Boy & Wizkid [Screenshot]

Diamond in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shading Burna Boy and Wizkid [Screenshot]

'It feels good breaking the Internet' - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]