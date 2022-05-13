Don Jazzy's ex-wife reveals why their marriage crashed

According to Jackson, music was the main reason their marriage didn't work out.

"He just needed to go and be himself and go and do his music. Music got in the way of the relationship. We were very young as well,” she said.

“If I were in the same situation now, it might have been very different.”

Jackson also revealed that age was also a factor in their failed marriage. According to her, they were too young as she got married just a week after her 22nd birthday.

The model said things changed after JJC Skillz discovered her husband.

It would be recalled that in 2021, Don Jazzy dropped his crashed marriage bombshell on social media.

Don Jazzy, who posted his wedding pictures to support his claim on Instagram said his marriage to Michelle crashed because he made music his priority.

The Mavin boss said he is still in love with my music and wouldn’t want to marry another and mess it up again with the same mistakes.

“For so long, everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well, the truth is almost 18 years ago, I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful," he wrote.

"I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then, me being so young and full of dreams, I went and messed it up cos I was giving all my time to my music."