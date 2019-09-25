Davido has promised to stop smoking very soon hours after Don Jazzy marked one year of not smoking.

The singer arrived at the city of Los Angeles, California in the United States of America when he made the announcement.

Davido plans to quit smoking [Instagram/Davidooficial]

On his Instagram stories published on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Davido posted a short video of himself holding a pack of Malboro cigarettes with the caption, ‘Quitting soon’.

On September 24, 2018, Michael Collins aka Don Jazzy quit smoking after indulging in the habit for several years.

Don Jazzy and Davido [YouTube/D' Prince]

A year after quitting his smoking habit, Don Jazzy took to his Twitter to announce that he has kept to his promise. "Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me pls 😁 hehe," he tweeted.

The famous artist and record label owner took to his social media handle to celebrate one year of not smoking.

Don Jazzy announced that it's been a total of 365 days he last smoked. [Twitter/donjazzy]

A fan asked how he was able to quit smoking and not return to the habit, Don Jazzy responded writing, “I just stopped like that o. Cold turkey. Tho I started overeating sha. After like 2 months you will be aiight.”

Davido is one of the famous Nigerian celebrities who hardly hide the fact that he smokes but after his engagement with Chioma Avril Rowland, he has been changing some of his lifestyles.