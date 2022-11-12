RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Cuppy gets N2.6bn home gift from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday

Nurudeen Shotayo

Cuppy received a surprising gift from her billionaire father, Femi Otedola, on her 30th birthday.

Florence, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, couldn't hide her excitement while sharing the good news on her social media page.

The popular disc jockey, who just turned 30 on Friday, November 11, 2022, revealed teethe gift from her dad as she shared a screenshot of a a conversation she had with the business magnate.

In the chat, Cuppy had accused her father of forgetting her 30th birthday to which the billionaire replied that such could never happen.

He further informed her daughter that he had instructed a certain person named Andy at Berkley Bank to purchase a country house worth £5,000,000 in her name.

Otedola further added that he could not think of a more befitting present for Cuppy as she has always made him proud.

In a related development, the birthday girl later took to her Twitter page to reveal that someone she's not interested in bought her an expensive gift on her day.

Cuppy tweet reads: “So this guy bought me a Rolex for my birthday …and I STILL don’t have time for him.”

Pulse reports that it's birthday season in the house of the Otedolas as the billionaire businessman recently took his family on a yacht cruise to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Reports say Otedola hired the popular Christina O super yacht which reportedly costs $3m per week for to sail around the Mediterranean Sea for the three weeks.

Nurudeen Shotayo

