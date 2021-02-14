Nigerian singer Dapo Daniel Oyebanjo also known as D'banj has set the ball rolling for a very beautiful Valentine's Day celebration this year as he spoils his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, with Range Rover Velar.

The music star took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 14, 2021, where he shared videos from the celebratory mood in his home.

In one of the videos, the music star is seen with his daughter while his wife runs towards the car gift excitedly.

"Happy Valentines' my lover, you deserve more," he captioned the video.

D'banj and Kilgrow have been married for over four years.

D'banj, his son and wife, Lineo Didi Kiglow [Instagram/IAMBangaLee]

The two later welcomed their first child together in 2018, sadly they lost him to a swimming pool accident.

In 2019, the couple welcomed another son.

In 2021, they welcomed their first daughter.