Nigerian singer Oyebanjo Daniel Dapo also known as D'banj has welcomed a second child with his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow.

The music star took to his Instagram page on New Year's Day, January 1, 2021, where he shared the big news.

"As I Hold My Daughter, My Own babylet In my Arms On This Day all the proof in God I need is in Her Eyes, you are a gift from the heavens and my God indeed honored His words in Psalms 65:11," he wrote.

"And to my Beautiful Wife lineo, I watched how you changed by the day and I marvelled at your strength. I couldn’t imagine the stress you had to go through carrying another human in a body. But You taught me what real strength is as you endured every kick and change just to give us our baby girl, while still Taking care of all of us."

"You are wonderful love and a Rare Gem 💎 I’m grateful I get to wake up to you. You have proven yet again that you are unmistakably one of the best gifts God has ever blessed me with."

D'banj with his wife,Lineo Didi Kilgrow [Instagram/IamBangaLee]

"I love you.Happy New year .2021 is full of GRACE 🚀🚀🚀🚀🙏🙏🙏🙏 Zane your Little sister is here!"

Congratulations to the Oyebanjos from all of us at Pulse.

The singer and his wife already have a son who they welcomed back in 2019.