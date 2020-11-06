Nigerian singer Davido's name got mentioned as two British models dragged each other on Twitter.

The two models, Kenza and Eva who are reported to be besties took to Twitter on Thursday, November 5, 2020, where they called each other out over jealousy and bitterness.

According to Kenza, Eva once made her come as a plus one during a trip to Mykonos in Greece and made her look like she is an escort.

Kenza drags Eva on Twitter over, says she made her once look like an escort during a tri[ to Greece [LIB]

She alleged that this happened even when Eva knew that Davido had a "pregnant baby mama."

However, she has taken down those tweets.

Screenshots of the unfriendly conversation between Eva and Kenza [LIB]

Eva went on to share screenshots of the conversation she had with Kenza where they insulted each other.

"You didn’t message me to move on, you messaged me Gchecking me. I’m not discussing this publicly again. Thank you for donating, very much appreciated. Anything further text me, i’m not giving this anymore energy publicly," she tweeted.

However, the tension on both models' Twitter page appeared to have calmed down.

Davido is yet to react to the tweets where he was accused of taking the models out on a trip while his fiancee was heavily pregnant.