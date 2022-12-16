ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido steps out for the World Cup's closing performance in Qatar

Babatunde Lawal

Davido was supposed to perform at the beginning of the football tournament but couldn't.

Nigerian music star David Davido Adeleke [Instagram/Davido]
Nigerian music star David Davido Adeleke [Instagram/Davido]

Afrobeats star Davido has arrived in Qatar ahead of his appearance at the FIFA 2022 World Cup's closing ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This will be the singer's second public appearance since the tragic passing of his beloved son, Ifeanyi, in October.

He was supposed to perform at the beginning of the football tournament, but unfortunate incidents made it impossible.

His performance at the closing ceremony of the World Cup on Sunday, December 18, 2022, will be his first after the sad event that made him go off the radar.

The 'Stand Strong' singer's appearance at the World Cup was first announced on Thursday, December 8, by Chinese businessman Stephen Hung via his Instagram story.

With great excitement, Hung confirmed that Davido will perform at the closing ceremony. He added that he could wait to see the singer.

Davido reacts to Portable’s Instagram post

The DMW label boss may be returning to social media almost two months after he stayed away as he reacted to a recent Instagram post by controversial singer Portable, which sparked interest among social media users.

On Thursday, December 15, in Warri, Delta State, the musician can be seen in videos posted on his Instagram page playing his popular song 'Zazu' at a school's end-of-year party.

The children, their parents, and their guardians joined him on the dance floor as he sang and danced enthusiastically, with happiness radiating from everyone.

Captioning the post, Portable celebrated the children, he wrote: "Children are wonderful gift from God. I enjoyed myself performing among the kids. Warri una do well. See you soon again. Akoi million fans. Kinimah Fajah. Kinimah go far. ZEH Nation, many many inspiration.”

Davido liked the post, and this act has gotten a lot of people talking online, hoping that he returns to social media soon.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido steps out for the World Cup's closing performance in Qatar

Davido steps out for the World Cup's closing performance in Qatar

Asake is Audiomack's 'Artist of the Year'

Asake is Audiomack's 'Artist of the Year'

BBNaija's Frodd pops the question to longtime girlfriend

BBNaija's Frodd pops the question to longtime girlfriend

CEO releases debut EP 'Before You Go To Bed'

CEO releases debut EP 'Before You Go To Bed'

Asake breaks silence after O2 incident leaves 4 injured

Asake breaks silence after O2 incident leaves 4 injured

Top 10 Moments in Nigerian Music of 2022 [Pulse List]

Top 10 Moments in Nigerian Music of 2022 [Pulse List]

'That wasn't love, it was jazz' - Ms. DSF on relationship with her ex

'That wasn't love, it was jazz' - Ms. DSF on relationship with her ex

Influence of Nigerian music on the youths

Influence of Nigerian music on the youths

Boomplay Recap 2022: Burnaboy, Ayra Starr, Asake, Mercy Chinwo & more are Top Artists

Boomplay Recap 2022: Burnaboy, Ayra Starr, Asake, Mercy Chinwo & more are Top Artists

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

oritsejafo and Wife [Standard Observers]

Opeyemi Falegan reacts to rumours about sister's marriage to Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor

Paul Okoye and Ivy [Kemi Filani]

Paul Okoye flaunts his new woman in another video

Nigerian music star Sina Rambo and his wife [Instagram/SinaRambo]

Sina Rambo's wife says marriage is over, accuses him of domestic abuse

WizKid

Wizkid Concert in Ghana: Concert organisers reacts to Wizkid no-show