ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido shows off adorable twins for the first time as he turns 31

Inemesit Udodiong

Fans get to catch a glimpse of the singer's cute babies.

Davido shows off adorable twins for the first time as he turns 31 [Twitter/Davido]
Davido shows off adorable twins for the first time as he turns 31 [Twitter/Davido]

Recommended articles

To mark the special occasion, the international superstar shared a picture of his newborn twins for the first time.

The celebratory tweet included a sweet moment with the singer kissing his wife, Chioma Rowland, as well as a picture of his father, Deji Adeleke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido welcomed his twins with his longtime partner after she delivered the twin babies sometime in October in a hospital in the United States of America.

In a viral video posted online last month, the happy couple were captured outside a hospital, with Chioma holding their newborn babies in her hands while sitting on a wheelchair.

During a recent interview, Davido revealed how he felt when he learned he was expecting twins while dealing with the loss of his 3-year-old son, Ifeanyichukwu Adeleke.

In his words, "When me and my wife found out, we were shaking and it was in the same month, happened in October and my wife gave birth in October, it's crazy."

ADVERTISEMENT

On dealing with the devastating loss of his son, the renowned artist appreciated his support system for being there for him.

"There are a lot of people that those things happen to; you would never want to believe in God in your life. But to still have faith and I'm still able to do what I love, having a great team around me. And now we're almost at the finish line," he stated.

The couple lost their child, who sadly drowned in the swimming pool at their Lekki residence in November 2022.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema makes African history in 2023 Billboard end of the year chart

Rema makes African history in 2023 Billboard end of the year chart

Davido shows off adorable twins for the first time as he turns 31

Davido shows off adorable twins for the first time as he turns 31

'Egun' opens with ₦6.1 million at Nigerian Box Office

'Egun' opens with ₦6.1 million at Nigerian Box Office

ASAP Rocky set to stand trial early next year for firing gun at friend

ASAP Rocky set to stand trial early next year for firing gun at friend

All you need to know about Steve Gukas' First Feature project 'A Father's Love'

All you need to know about Steve Gukas' First Feature project 'A Father's Love'

I drink but I don't take hard drugs - Hanks Anuku responds to concerned fans

I drink but I don't take hard drugs - Hanks Anuku responds to concerned fans

Nigerian music icon Faze headlines Live & Wavy: The Legend Concert

Nigerian music icon Faze headlines Live & Wavy: The Legend Concert

Boj & Ajebutter22 toast to the good life on ‘Make E No Cause Fight 3'

Boj & Ajebutter22 toast to the good life on ‘Make E No Cause Fight 3'

Cassie's rape, assault lawsuit against Diddy officially dismissed in court

Cassie's rape, assault lawsuit against Diddy officially dismissed in court

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan chef breaks Guinness World Record for cooking for longest hours

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

More legendary than the Snoop Dogg himself, is his love for weed, so this news comes as a surprise to many.

Snoop Dogg announces he is finally quitting smoking

Joke Silva highlights the benefits of sex that older women have over younger women [Instagram/ajokesilva]

Older women are just as sexually active as younger women - Joke Silva

Cassie and Diddy dated on and off between 2007 and 2018, and within that time Cassie alleged that he raped and abused her.

Diddy and ex-girlfriend Cassie settle rape, assault charges out of court