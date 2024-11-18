RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido set to celebrate birthday with ₦300 million donation to charity

Damilola Agubata

The music superstar has announced his plan to donate ₦300 million to a charity organisation for victims of drug abuse and orphanage homes.

Davido
Davido

Recommended articles

The mega superstar has finalised plans to make the donation on his forthcoming 32nd birthday, November 21, 2024.

This will be the fourth publicised donation from the musician. It will be recalled that in November 2021, Davido donated ₦250 million to 292 orphanges. This was to commemorate his 29th birthday.

In July 2023, the 'Awuke' crooner made another donation worth ₦237 million to over 400 orphanages in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then in February 2024, he announced a fresh donation worth ₦300 million in collaboration with his foundation, David Adeleke Foundation.

The post he made read, “I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria … as my yearly contribution to the Nation ❤️ .. details of disbursement tomorrow.”

Now, ahead of his 32nd birthday, he wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page, "Once again my birthday this year, we donating to orphanages and a charity that helps young people stay away from drug abuse & addiction. This year is N300m . Details to follow soon ❤️."

This will be the first time that Davido will be taking a major stand publicly against drug abuse. However, the Grammy nominee found himself in trouble with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in 2015 for showcasing hard drugs in the music video of his song featuring Meek Mill, 'Fans Mi'.

Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. She is a pop culture observer and has a keen interest in spotlighting underrepresented voices. Reach her: damilola.agubata@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Veekee James is not ‘doing too much,’ you just don’t like her [Opinion]

Veekee James is not ‘doing too much,’ you just don’t like her [Opinion]

Davido set to celebrate birthday with ₦300 million donation to charity

Davido set to celebrate birthday with ₦300 million donation to charity

Wizkid's 'Dance' returns to Apple Music Top 100 after disappearing for 7 hours

Wizkid's 'Dance' returns to Apple Music Top 100 after disappearing for 7 hours

Wizkid's 'Kese (Dance)' sets African streaming record on Spotify

Wizkid's 'Kese (Dance)' sets African streaming record on Spotify

See trailer for Femi Adebayo’s directorial debut, ‘Seven Doors’

See trailer for Femi Adebayo’s directorial debut, ‘Seven Doors’

Here's everything you need to know about Beauty Queen, Chidimma Adetshina

Here's everything you need to know about Beauty Queen, Chidimma Adetshina

Social media reacts as Wizkid's 'Dance' disappears from Apple Music Top 100

Social media reacts as Wizkid's 'Dance' disappears from Apple Music Top 100

Nigerian celebrities react to Chidimma Adetshina's placement at Miss Universe

Nigerian celebrities react to Chidimma Adetshina's placement at Miss Universe

The FilmJoint Awards 2025: See complete list of nominees

The FilmJoint Awards 2025: See complete list of nominees

Pulse Sports

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charles Okocha is now a married man [Instagram/Charles_okocha]

Fairytales do come true - Actor Charles Okocha ties the knot with fiancé

The rumours are true, Skai Jackson is expecting! [ Photo: DIGGZY / Shutterstock / SplashNews]

Former Disney Star Skai Jackson is expecting her first child

VDM says he does not 'fear anybody's father' [Facebook]

I'm not apologising - Verydarkman on falana Defamation case

TikTok AI content creator Jarvis

AI content creator Jarvis undergoes successful surgery to remove tumour from jaw