Davido pledges ₦300 million to be shared among orphanages in Nigeria

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the Grammy-nominated singer announced his intentions via his official Instagram, saying, "I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million naira to orphanages around Nigeria as my yearly contribution to the nation details of disbursement tomorrow."

Davido founded the Davido Adeleke Foundation in 2022 with the help of other charitable organisations, in a bid to help vulnerable children. In July 2023, he proudly announced the foundation donated over 200 million to orphanages in the country and 13,818 children benefited from it. He also promised to donate some more money in 2024.

In the press release posted at the time he said: "I founded the DAF in 2022 with a strong desire and passion to continually assist and create a proper framework for the ongoing charitable works to benefit the good people of Nigeria. Through this Foundation we have raised millions of Naira and dispersed much-needed funds to hundreds of orphanages significantly improving the lives of countless children."

The charitable tradition began back in 2021 after the singer's birthday, when he made over ₦200 million in donations after sharing his bank account details on his Twitter (now X) page. After amassing the large sum of money, the singer announced that he planned to donate it all to orphanages across Nigeria, "I am delighted to announce that all the funds received totaling ₦200,000,000 will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche Foundation," he said.