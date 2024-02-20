ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido pledges ₦300 million to be shared among orphanages in Nigeria

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This comes after he promised to donate money again in 2024, after his generous donation in 2023.

Nigerian star Davido always reminds the public that we rise by lifting others.
Nigerian star Davido always reminds the public that "we rise by lifting others."

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the Grammy-nominated singer announced his intentions via his official Instagram, saying, "I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million naira to orphanages around Nigeria as my yearly contribution to the nation details of disbursement tomorrow."

Davido founded the Davido Adeleke Foundation in 2022 with the help of other charitable organisations, in a bid to help vulnerable children. In July 2023, he proudly announced the foundation donated over 200 million to orphanages in the country and 13,818 children benefited from it. He also promised to donate some more money in 2024.

Davido's tweet [IG/Davido]
Davido's tweet [IG/Davido] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In the press release posted at the time he said: "I founded the DAF in 2022 with a strong desire and passion to continually assist and create a proper framework for the ongoing charitable works to benefit the good people of Nigeria. Through this Foundation we have raised millions of Naira and dispersed much-needed funds to hundreds of orphanages significantly improving the lives of countless children."

The official press release from the Davido Adeleke Foundation in 2023 [X/Davido]
The official press release from the Davido Adeleke Foundation in 2023 [X/Davido] Pulse Nigeria

The charitable tradition began back in 2021 after the singer's birthday, when he made over ₦200 million in donations after sharing his bank account details on his Twitter (now X) page. After amassing the large sum of money, the singer announced that he planned to donate it all to orphanages across Nigeria, "I am delighted to announce that all the funds received totaling 200,000,000 will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche Foundation," he said.

Keeping to his word, he disbursed the funds after adding an additional ₦50 million.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido pledges ₦300 million to be shared among orphanages in Nigeria

Davido pledges ₦300 million to be shared among orphanages in Nigeria

Seyi Law denies ever saying he regrets supporting Tinubu

Seyi Law denies ever saying he regrets supporting Tinubu

Eedris Abdulkareem recounts how his wife gave him her kidney

Eedris Abdulkareem recounts how his wife gave him her kidney

Eedris Abdulkareem on saving a student from being harassed by her lecturer

Eedris Abdulkareem on saving a student from being harassed by her lecturer

Falz is the only conscious Afrobeats artist of his generation - Eedris Abdulkareem

Falz is the only conscious Afrobeats artist of his generation - Eedris Abdulkareem

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem

I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem

Basketmouth responds a troll who claimed he's part of Nigeria's problem

Basketmouth responds a troll who claimed he's part of Nigeria's problem

Eedris Abdulkareem narrates how a Unilag student's experience inspired 'Mr. Lecturer'

Eedris Abdulkareem narrates how a Unilag student's experience inspired 'Mr. Lecturer'

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

In 2019, Jussie Smollett claimed that he was attacked, but Osundairo states that Smollett hired him and his brother [Just Chude]

US-based Nigerian Abimbola Osundairo says Jussie Smollet groomed him

Joeboy [Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images]

This is what Joeboy loves the most about his girlfriend

Basketmouth claps back at a troll [Instagram/@basketmouth]

Basketmouth responds a troll who claimed he's part of Nigeria's problem

Eedris Abdulkareem and his wife Yetunde

Eedris Abdulkareem recounts how his wife gave him her kidney