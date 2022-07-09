'Money and success can never change me' - Davido

"Money and success can never change me. I just can't change for nothing. It has its disadvantages (Being too accessible). But I just can't be another person because of money or success can't. Na God just create me," he wrote.

The music star's comment may be connected to his recent temporary absence from social media.

He, however, apologised to his fans and family members who haven't been able to reach him.

According to the hitmaker, he was busy with work.

Aside from being one of the biggest music stars from Africa, Davido is from a wealthy background.

The music star is son to one of Nigeria's richest men, Adedeji Adeleke.

Davido schooled briefly at Oakwood College in Alabama where he only stayed for about a year.

After returning to Nigeria, he attended Babcock University where he graduated with a degree in Music.

He rose to prominence in 2011 after he dropped the hit single 'Dami Duro.'

Aside from his prosperous music career, the most followed Nigerian on Instagram lives in what many can describe as an affluent lifestyle.

He has investments in real estate, motorsports, and a very successful music label.

The music star in a recent interview revealed that he plans to venture into politics.