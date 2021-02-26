Nigerian singer Davido has recounted when his father and billionaire Adedeji Adeleke used to work at a fast-food restaurant in the United States of America.

The music star made this known during his live performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk, a video series of live concerts hosted by NPR Music in Washington.

According to the celebrity, his father's humble beginning remains his biggest inspiration.

"The inspiration for me has been my father, a Nigerian-American like me. He studied in the States. I studied there myself. I went to HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), a predominantly black college,” he said.

“My dad went to one as well. He used to work at Burger King. He was a manager at Burger King.”

Recall a few days ago, the music star shared a similar story about being broke before hitting stardom.

"Damn I went to my old apartments where I used to live 12 years ago with Sina and B red!!! As hard as it is to believe .. we had no money .. no support just us and a dream !! 12 years later! We millions in! Road to a billion 💵!!! We thank God !! Never stop believing !!" he wrote.

Davido who is unarguably Nigeria's biggest music star, schooled briefly at Oakwood College in Alabama which he only stayed for about a year.

After returning to Nigeria, he attended Babcock University where he graduated with a degree in Music.

He rose to prominence in 2011 after he dropped the hit single 'Dami Duro.'

Aside from his prosperous music career, the most followed Nigerian on Instagram lives in what many can describe as an affluent lifestyle.

He has investments in real estate, motorsports, and a very successful music label.

The music star in a recent interview revealed that he plans to venture into politics.

He has three children from three different women.