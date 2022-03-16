RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido promises to gift N20M to 20 lucky Nigerians

If you have a very sellable business idea, then Davido might be giving you your needed big break.

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]

Nigerian music star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has promised to gift twenty lucky Nigerians with the sum of N20M.

The billionaire heir made this known while reacting to the high cost of living trend on social media.

"Country hard right now sha ... let's give 20 m to 20 pple on Friday ... send in your business ideas or start-up ideas ... more details shortly #Wrblo," he tweeted.

Davido's planned giveaway is coming months after he performed something similar.

It would be recalled that Davido raised N200M over 72 hours after he shared his account details on social media during his birthday in 2021.

He went on to donate the entire proceeds to 292 orphanages across the country.

A committee was set up that managed the even distribution of the funds.

While revealing the names of the beneficiaries, the music star thanked the committee for their excellent work.

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido] Pulse Nigeria

"Since its inauguration, the members of the committee have worked tirelessly to ensure that they collate the names and information of the documented and verified orphanages," part of the statement read.

The music star and father of three said his goal is to raise funds every year as part of activities to mark his birthday.

He prayed that his colleagues and friends would continue to support his benevolent act.

