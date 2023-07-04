Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches new peak on UK Singles Chart
Davido's 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys continues its rise to a new peak on UK Singles Chart.
In the latest installment of the UK Official Singles chart (Chart week June 30 - July 6, 2023), Davido's 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys leaped from 15 places to NO. 60 as it enters its 10th week on the chart.
Rema's 'Calm Down' suffered a major nose dive as it falls 26 places to NO. 36 while entering a record 44th week on the chart.
Burna Boy's 'Sitting On Top Of The World' 8 places from to NO. 38 following the release of the remix featuring 21 Savage while extending its run on the chart to 4 weeks.
Libianca's international hit record 'People' drops two places to NO. 44 while entering its 26th week on the chart.
Ayra Starr's hit single 'Rush' drops two places to NO. 54 as it enters its 23rd week on the chart.
