Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches new peak on UK Singles Chart

In the latest installment of the UK Official Singles chart (Chart week June 30 - July 6, 2023), Davido's 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys leaped from 15 places to NO. 60 as it enters its 10th week on the chart.

Rema's 'Calm Down' suffered a major nose dive as it falls 26 places to NO. 36 while entering a record 44th week on the chart.

Burna Boy's 'Sitting On Top Of The World' 8 places from to NO. 38 following the release of the remix featuring 21 Savage while extending its run on the chart to 4 weeks.

Libianca's international hit record 'People' drops two places to NO. 44 while entering its 26th week on the chart.