Davido tears into Samklef for posting the video of his wife and the twins

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He was not having it with him for prematurely confirming the birth of the newborn twins.

Davido is said to have blocked him after all this went down.
The video went viral on Friday, October 13, 2023 showing a joyful Davido and his wife, Chioma, cradling their newborn babies in front of the hospital.

This followed the speculations that circulated throughout the week stating that the singer and his wife welcomed twins, which were unconfirmed until today.

Angrily responding to the video posted on Samklef's page, Davido commented calling him a clout chaser.

He said, "Wtf, You know you're not meant to post this, you f***king clout chaser. You are wicked, delete this"

Davido drags Samklef [guardian life]
However, after a private conversation with the star, Samklef responded stressing that he found the video on a public domain on Twitter like everybody else and reposted it.

Updating his followers he said, "Me and Davido are cool. Davido initially believed that I was the one who leaked the video after our DM conversation. However, I clarified that I obtained the video from the public domain on Twitter. Wishing blessings upon your home and family."

Samklef let everyone know that all was well between him and Davido
Subsequently, Davido deleted his comments under Samklef's post.

The singer's fans' profound joy stems from the sad loss of his three year old son, Ifeanyi, in 2022 after he drowned in the pool in their home.

Now , the news of the birth of twins has brought joy to the hearts of Nigerians both home and abroad. All week, congratulatory messages have rolled in for the happy couple, especially now that the news has been confirmed as true.

