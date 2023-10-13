Davido tears into Samklef for posting the video of his wife and the twins

The video went viral on Friday, October 13, 2023 showing a joyful Davido and his wife, Chioma, cradling their newborn babies in front of the hospital.

This followed the speculations that circulated throughout the week stating that the singer and his wife welcomed twins, which were unconfirmed until today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angrily responding to the video posted on Samklef's page, Davido commented calling him a clout chaser.

He said, "Wtf, You know you're not meant to post this, you f***king clout chaser. You are wicked, delete this"

Pulse Nigeria

However, after a private conversation with the star, Samklef responded stressing that he found the video on a public domain on Twitter like everybody else and reposted it.

Updating his followers he said, "Me and Davido are cool. Davido initially believed that I was the one who leaked the video after our DM conversation. However, I clarified that I obtained the video from the public domain on Twitter. Wishing blessings upon your home and family."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Subsequently, Davido deleted his comments under Samklef's post.

The singer's fans' profound joy stems from the sad loss of his three year old son, Ifeanyi, in 2022 after he drowned in the pool in their home.