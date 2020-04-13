Davido says he has gotten a house for his staff and feels absolutely good about it.

The music star is known for his benevolence towards his staff, friends, fans and admirers.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Monday, April 13, 2020, the music revealed his latest benevolent act with a photo of the house.

"Bought a house for my staff today ... great feeling!" he captioned the photo.

This is not the first time Davido will be gifting his staff a very expensive gift.

Recall in 2019 when the singer revealed that his gateman owns two houses and three cars, all thanks to him.

Davido's largess has also been felt by his close friends who have gotten car and jewelry gifts from him.